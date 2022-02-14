Ahlada Engineer Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.61 crore, down 2.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.61 crore in December 2021 down 2.87% from Rs. 38.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021 down 77.67% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021 down 29.66% from Rs. 8.53 crore in December 2020.

Ahlada Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2020.

Ahlada Engineer shares closed at 128.35 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.92% returns over the last 6 months and 72.63% over the last 12 months.