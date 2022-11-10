 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AGS Transact Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 294.18 crore, down 18.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGS Transact Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 294.18 crore in September 2022 down 18.03% from Rs. 358.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.92 crore in September 2022 up 254.09% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.93 crore in September 2022 down 25.36% from Rs. 113.78 crore in September 2021.

AGS Transact EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.

AGS Transact shares closed at 81.80 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.43% returns over the last 6 months

AGS Transact Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 294.18 305.43 358.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 294.18 305.43 358.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 66.66 13.66 41.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.11 1.33 6.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.86 15.35 5.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.64 34.59 34.41
Depreciation 44.41 45.48 46.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 140.83 149.01 160.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.40 46.01 64.63
Other Income 6.11 6.50 2.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.52 52.51 67.38
Interest 28.79 29.24 53.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.73 23.27 13.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.73 23.27 13.39
Tax -0.19 6.54 10.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.92 16.72 3.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.92 16.72 3.37
Equity Share Capital 120.17 120.17 119.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 1.39 0.28
Diluted EPS 0.97 1.36 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 1.39 0.28
Diluted EPS 0.97 1.36 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #AGS Transact #AGS Transact Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #online services #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:22 pm
