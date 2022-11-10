AGS Transact Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 294.18 crore, down 18.03% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGS Transact Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 294.18 crore in September 2022 down 18.03% from Rs. 358.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.92 crore in September 2022 up 254.09% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.93 crore in September 2022 down 25.36% from Rs. 113.78 crore in September 2021.

    AGS Transact EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.

    AGS Transact shares closed at 81.80 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.43% returns over the last 6 months

    AGS Transact Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations294.18305.43358.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations294.18305.43358.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.6613.6641.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.111.336.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.8615.355.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.6434.5934.41
    Depreciation44.4145.4846.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses140.83149.01160.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.4046.0164.63
    Other Income6.116.502.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5252.5167.38
    Interest28.7929.2453.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.7323.2713.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.7323.2713.39
    Tax-0.196.5410.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.9216.723.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.9216.723.37
    Equity Share Capital120.17120.17119.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.991.390.28
    Diluted EPS0.971.36--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.991.390.28
    Diluted EPS0.971.36--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

