AGS Transact Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 294.18 crore, down 18.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.18 crore in September 2022 down 18.03% from Rs. 358.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.92 crore in September 2022 up 254.09% from Rs. 3.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.93 crore in September 2022 down 25.36% from Rs. 113.78 crore in September 2021.

AGS Transact EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.

AGS Transact shares closed at 81.80 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.43% returns over the last 6 months