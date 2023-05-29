AGS Transact Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 304.14 crore, up 2.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.14 crore in March 2023 up 2.7% from Rs. 296.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.37 crore in March 2023 up 68.63% from Rs. 49.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.95 crore in March 2023 down 5.94% from Rs. 57.36 crore in March 2022.

AGS Transact shares closed at 58.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.11% returns over the last 6 months and -33.92% over the last 12 months.