    AGS Transact Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 304.14 crore, up 2.7% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGS Transact Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 304.14 crore in March 2023 up 2.7% from Rs. 296.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.37 crore in March 2023 up 68.63% from Rs. 49.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.95 crore in March 2023 down 5.94% from Rs. 57.36 crore in March 2022.

    AGS Transact shares closed at 58.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.11% returns over the last 6 months and -33.92% over the last 12 months.

    AGS Transact Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations304.14306.49296.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations304.14306.49296.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.7129.0747.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.778.353.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.1216.26-6.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.7832.0634.36
    Depreciation40.0542.5246.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses177.47152.96165.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.4825.275.85
    Other Income8.427.515.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.9032.7810.93
    Interest33.6129.9266.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.702.86-55.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-19.702.86-55.49
    Tax-4.331.25-6.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.371.61-49.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.371.61-49.01
    Equity Share Capital120.49120.30120.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.280.13-4.12
    Diluted EPS-1.280.13-4.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.280.13-4.12
    Diluted EPS-1.280.13-4.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #AGS Transact #AGS Transact Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #online services #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:00 am