AGS Transact Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 304.14 crore, up 2.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGS Transact Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 304.14 crore in March 2023 up 2.7% from Rs. 296.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.37 crore in March 2023 up 68.63% from Rs. 49.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.95 crore in March 2023 down 5.94% from Rs. 57.36 crore in March 2022.
AGS Transact shares closed at 58.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.11% returns over the last 6 months and -33.92% over the last 12 months.
|AGS Transact Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|304.14
|306.49
|296.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|304.14
|306.49
|296.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.71
|29.07
|47.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.77
|8.35
|3.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.12
|16.26
|-6.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.78
|32.06
|34.36
|Depreciation
|40.05
|42.52
|46.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|177.47
|152.96
|165.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.48
|25.27
|5.85
|Other Income
|8.42
|7.51
|5.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.90
|32.78
|10.93
|Interest
|33.61
|29.92
|66.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.70
|2.86
|-55.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.70
|2.86
|-55.49
|Tax
|-4.33
|1.25
|-6.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.37
|1.61
|-49.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.37
|1.61
|-49.01
|Equity Share Capital
|120.49
|120.30
|120.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|0.13
|-4.12
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|0.13
|-4.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|0.13
|-4.12
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|0.13
|-4.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited