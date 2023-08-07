English
    AGS Transact Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 261.19 crore, down 14.49% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGS Transact Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 261.19 crore in June 2023 down 14.49% from Rs. 305.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2023 down 128.54% from Rs. 16.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.88 crore in June 2023 down 32.77% from Rs. 97.99 crore in June 2022.

    AGS Transact shares closed at 61.34 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.37% returns over the last 6 months and -27.62% over the last 12 months.

    AGS Transact Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations261.19304.14305.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations261.19304.14305.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.3352.7113.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.623.771.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.95-7.1215.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.8831.7834.59
    Depreciation40.1340.0545.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses146.81177.47149.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.375.4846.01
    Other Income6.388.426.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7513.9052.51
    Interest32.1033.6129.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.35-19.7023.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.35-19.7023.27
    Tax-1.58-4.336.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.77-15.3716.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.77-15.3716.72
    Equity Share Capital120.49120.49120.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-1.281.39
    Diluted EPS-0.40-1.281.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-1.281.39
    Diluted EPS-0.40-1.281.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #AGS Transact #AGS Transact Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #online services #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 09:44 am

