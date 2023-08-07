AGS Transact Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 261.19 crore, down 14.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 261.19 crore in June 2023 down 14.49% from Rs. 305.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2023 down 128.54% from Rs. 16.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.88 crore in June 2023 down 32.77% from Rs. 97.99 crore in June 2022.

AGS Transact shares closed at 61.34 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.37% returns over the last 6 months and -27.62% over the last 12 months.