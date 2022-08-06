 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AGS Transact Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.43 crore, down 0.17% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGS Transact Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 305.43 crore in June 2022 down 0.17% from Rs. 305.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.72 crore in June 2022 up 154.48% from Rs. 30.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.99 crore in June 2022 up 42.68% from Rs. 68.68 crore in June 2021.

AGS Transact EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.59 in June 2021.

AGS Transact shares closed at 84.95 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -48.70% returns over the last 6 months

AGS Transact Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 305.43 296.15 305.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 305.43 296.15 305.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.66 47.35 42.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.33 3.16 9.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.35 -6.12 4.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.59 34.36 32.30
Depreciation 45.48 46.43 46.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 149.01 165.13 153.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.01 5.85 17.70
Other Income 6.50 5.09 4.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.51 10.93 21.85
Interest 29.24 66.43 54.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.27 -55.49 -32.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.27 -55.49 -32.43
Tax 6.54 -6.49 -1.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.72 -49.01 -30.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.72 -49.01 -30.70
Equity Share Capital 120.17 120.17 118.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 -4.12 -2.59
Diluted EPS 1.36 -4.12 -2.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 -4.12 -2.59
Diluted EPS 1.36 -4.12 -2.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 6, 2022
