AGS Transact Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.43 crore, down 0.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.43 crore in June 2022 down 0.17% from Rs. 305.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.72 crore in June 2022 up 154.48% from Rs. 30.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.99 crore in June 2022 up 42.68% from Rs. 68.68 crore in June 2021.

AGS Transact EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.59 in June 2021.

AGS Transact shares closed at 84.95 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -48.70% returns over the last 6 months