AGS Transact Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.49 crore, down 13.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGS Transact Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 306.49 crore in December 2022 down 13.92% from Rs. 356.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2022 up 113.11% from Rs. 12.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.30 crore in December 2022 down 22.19% from Rs. 96.78 crore in December 2021.
AGS Transact EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2021. AGS Transact shares closed at 58.45 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.63% returns over the last 6 months and -63.01% over the last 12 months.
AGS Transact Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations306.49294.18356.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations306.49294.18356.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials29.0766.6670.70
Purchase of Traded Goods8.352.110.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.26-24.863.84
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost32.0630.6438.11
Depreciation42.5244.4147.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses152.96140.83149.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2734.4046.34
Other Income7.516.113.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.7840.5249.37
Interest29.9228.7956.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.8611.73-6.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.8611.73-6.92
Tax1.25-0.195.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.6111.92-12.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.6111.92-12.28
Equity Share Capital120.30120.17119.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.130.99-1.03
Diluted EPS0.130.97-1.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.130.99-1.03
Diluted EPS0.130.97-1.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

