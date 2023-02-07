AGS Transact Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.49 crore, down 13.92% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 306.49 294.18 356.04 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 306.49 294.18 356.04 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 29.07 66.66 70.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 8.35 2.11 0.18 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.26 -24.86 3.84 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 32.06 30.64 38.11 Depreciation 42.52 44.41 47.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 152.96 140.83 149.45 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.27 34.40 46.34 Other Income 7.51 6.11 3.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.78 40.52 49.37 Interest 29.92 28.79 56.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.86 11.73 -6.92 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.86 11.73 -6.92 Tax 1.25 -0.19 5.36 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.61 11.92 -12.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.61 11.92 -12.28 Equity Share Capital 120.30 120.17 119.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 0.99 -1.03 Diluted EPS 0.13 0.97 -1.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 0.99 -1.03 Diluted EPS 0.13 0.97 -1.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited