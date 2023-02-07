AGS Transact Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.49 crore, down 13.92% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AGS Transact Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 306.49 crore in December 2022 down 13.92% from Rs. 356.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2022 up 113.11% from Rs. 12.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.30 crore in December 2022 down 22.19% from Rs. 96.78 crore in December 2021.
AGS Transact EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2021.
|AGS Transact shares closed at 58.45 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.63% returns over the last 6 months and -63.01% over the last 12 months.
|AGS Transact Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|306.49
|294.18
|356.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|306.49
|294.18
|356.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.07
|66.66
|70.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.35
|2.11
|0.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.26
|-24.86
|3.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.06
|30.64
|38.11
|Depreciation
|42.52
|44.41
|47.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|152.96
|140.83
|149.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.27
|34.40
|46.34
|Other Income
|7.51
|6.11
|3.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.78
|40.52
|49.37
|Interest
|29.92
|28.79
|56.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.86
|11.73
|-6.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.86
|11.73
|-6.92
|Tax
|1.25
|-0.19
|5.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.61
|11.92
|-12.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.61
|11.92
|-12.28
|Equity Share Capital
|120.30
|120.17
|119.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.99
|-1.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.97
|-1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.99
|-1.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.97
|-1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited