 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

AGS Transact Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 413.62 crore, down 14.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AGS Transact Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 413.62 crore in September 2022 down 14.23% from Rs. 482.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.67 crore in September 2022 up 400.53% from Rs. 4.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.76 crore in September 2022 down 15.31% from Rs. 136.69 crore in September 2021.

AGS Transact EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2021.

AGS Transact shares closed at 81.80 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.43% returns over the last 6 months

AGS Transact Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 413.62 417.51 482.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 413.62 417.51 482.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 66.70 13.65 42.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.44 1.35 16.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.23 15.37 4.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.88 64.13 66.57
Depreciation 58.16 59.20 60.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 203.02 210.29 218.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.64 53.53 72.81
Other Income 6.96 9.69 3.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.60 63.22 76.21
Interest 34.49 35.16 58.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.11 28.05 17.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.11 28.05 17.72
Tax 2.43 8.84 13.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.67 19.21 4.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.67 19.21 4.31
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.67 19.21 4.13
Equity Share Capital 120.17 120.17 119.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 1.60 0.36
Diluted EPS 1.68 1.56 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.72 1.60 0.36
Diluted EPS 1.68 1.56 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #AGS Transact #AGS Transact Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #online services #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:03 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.