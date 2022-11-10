English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AGS Transact Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 413.62 crore, down 14.23% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AGS Transact Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 413.62 crore in September 2022 down 14.23% from Rs. 482.23 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.67 crore in September 2022 up 400.53% from Rs. 4.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.76 crore in September 2022 down 15.31% from Rs. 136.69 crore in September 2021.

    AGS Transact EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2021.

    AGS Transact shares closed at 81.80 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.43% returns over the last 6 months

    AGS Transact Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations413.62417.51482.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations413.62417.51482.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.7013.6542.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.441.3516.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.2315.374.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.8864.1366.57
    Depreciation58.1659.2060.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses203.02210.29218.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.6453.5372.81
    Other Income6.969.693.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.6063.2276.21
    Interest34.4935.1658.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.1128.0517.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.1128.0517.72
    Tax2.438.8413.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.6719.214.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.6719.214.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.6719.214.13
    Equity Share Capital120.17120.17119.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.721.600.36
    Diluted EPS1.681.56--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.721.600.36
    Diluted EPS1.681.56--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:03 pm