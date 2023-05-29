English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AGS Transact Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 424.72 crore, up 6.49% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AGS Transact Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 424.72 crore in March 2023 up 6.49% from Rs. 398.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.36 crore in March 2023 up 68.2% from Rs. 48.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.47 crore in March 2023 up 2.51% from Rs. 81.43 crore in March 2022.

    AGS Transact shares closed at 58.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.11% returns over the last 6 months and -33.92% over the last 12 months.

    AGS Transact Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations424.72415.42398.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations424.72415.42398.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.8428.9647.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.798.82-5.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.6116.14-5.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.5659.8164.26
    Depreciation57.1756.1265.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses242.86200.85223.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0944.729.89
    Other Income10.219.396.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3054.1116.05
    Interest39.1034.9471.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.8019.17-55.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.8019.17-55.89
    Tax2.566.73-7.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.3612.44-48.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.3612.44-48.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-15.3612.44-48.31
    Equity Share Capital120.49120.30120.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.281.04-4.06
    Diluted EPS-1.281.01-4.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.281.04-4.06
    Diluted EPS-1.281.01-4.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #AGS Transact #AGS Transact Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #online services #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am