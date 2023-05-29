AGS Transact Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 424.72 crore, up 6.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AGS Transact Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 424.72 crore in March 2023 up 6.49% from Rs. 398.83 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.36 crore in March 2023 up 68.2% from Rs. 48.31 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.47 crore in March 2023 up 2.51% from Rs. 81.43 crore in March 2022.
AGS Transact shares closed at 58.05 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.11% returns over the last 6 months and -33.92% over the last 12 months.
|AGS Transact Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|424.72
|415.42
|398.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|424.72
|415.42
|398.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.84
|28.96
|47.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.79
|8.82
|-5.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.61
|16.14
|-5.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|58.56
|59.81
|64.26
|Depreciation
|57.17
|56.12
|65.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|242.86
|200.85
|223.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.09
|44.72
|9.89
|Other Income
|10.21
|9.39
|6.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.30
|54.11
|16.05
|Interest
|39.10
|34.94
|71.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.80
|19.17
|-55.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.80
|19.17
|-55.89
|Tax
|2.56
|6.73
|-7.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.36
|12.44
|-48.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.36
|12.44
|-48.31
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.36
|12.44
|-48.31
|Equity Share Capital
|120.49
|120.30
|120.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|1.04
|-4.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|1.01
|-4.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|1.04
|-4.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|1.01
|-4.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited