    AGS Transact Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 371.17 crore, down 11.1% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AGS Transact Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 371.17 crore in June 2023 down 11.1% from Rs. 417.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2023 down 96.67% from Rs. 19.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.45 crore in June 2023 down 25.3% from Rs. 122.42 crore in June 2022.

    AGS Transact EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2022.

    AGS Transact shares closed at 61.45 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.13% returns over the last 6 months and -27.66% over the last 12 months.

    AGS Transact Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations371.17424.72417.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations371.17424.72417.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.3052.8413.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.623.791.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.92-6.6115.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.9458.5664.13
    Depreciation53.7357.1759.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses206.99242.86210.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5216.0953.53
    Other Income8.2010.219.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.7226.3063.22
    Interest36.7139.1035.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.00-12.8028.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.00-12.8028.05
    Tax0.362.568.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.64-15.3619.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.64-15.3619.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.64-15.3619.21
    Equity Share Capital120.49120.49120.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.05-1.281.60
    Diluted EPS0.05-1.281.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.05-1.281.60
    Diluted EPS0.05-1.281.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

