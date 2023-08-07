AGS Transact Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 371.17 crore, down 11.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 371.17 crore in June 2023 down 11.1% from Rs. 417.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2023 down 96.67% from Rs. 19.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.45 crore in June 2023 down 25.3% from Rs. 122.42 crore in June 2022.

AGS Transact EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in June 2022.

AGS Transact shares closed at 61.45 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.13% returns over the last 6 months and -27.66% over the last 12 months.