AGS Transact Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 417.51 crore, up 2.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 417.51 crore in June 2022 up 2.82% from Rs. 406.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.21 crore in June 2022 up 166.61% from Rs. 28.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.42 crore in June 2022 up 35.17% from Rs. 90.57 crore in June 2021.

AGS Transact EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2021.

AGS Transact shares closed at 84.90 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.73% returns over the last 6 months