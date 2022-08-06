English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AGS Transact Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 417.51 crore, up 2.82% Y-o-Y

    August 06, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AGS Transact Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 417.51 crore in June 2022 up 2.82% from Rs. 406.06 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.21 crore in June 2022 up 166.61% from Rs. 28.85 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.42 crore in June 2022 up 35.17% from Rs. 90.57 crore in June 2021.

    AGS Transact EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2021.

    Close

    AGS Transact shares closed at 84.90 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.73% returns over the last 6 months

    AGS Transact Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations417.51398.83406.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations417.51398.83406.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.6547.1342.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.35-5.608.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.37-5.994.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.1364.2664.30
    Depreciation59.2065.3861.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses210.29223.76204.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.539.8921.93
    Other Income9.696.157.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.2216.0529.52
    Interest35.1671.9358.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.05-55.89-29.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.05-55.89-29.39
    Tax8.84-7.58-1.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.21-48.31-28.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.21-48.31-28.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.61
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.21-48.31-28.85
    Equity Share Capital120.17120.17118.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.60-4.06-2.43
    Diluted EPS1.56-4.06-2.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.60-4.06-2.38
    Diluted EPS1.56-4.06-2.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #AGS Transact #AGS Transact Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #online services #Results
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.