AGS Transact Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.42 crore, down 14.3% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AGS Transact Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 415.42 crore in December 2022 down 14.3% from Rs. 484.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.44 crore in December 2022 up 231.66% from Rs. 9.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.23 crore in December 2022 down 13.63% from Rs. 127.62 crore in December 2021.
AGS Transact EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2021.
|AGS Transact shares closed at 58.45 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.63% returns over the last 6 months and -63.01% over the last 12 months.
|AGS Transact Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|415.42
|413.62
|484.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|415.42
|413.62
|484.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.96
|66.70
|70.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.82
|2.44
|0.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.14
|-25.23
|4.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|59.81
|57.88
|70.90
|Depreciation
|56.12
|58.16
|64.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|200.85
|203.02
|219.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.72
|50.64
|54.40
|Other Income
|9.39
|6.96
|8.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|54.11
|57.60
|62.65
|Interest
|34.94
|34.49
|60.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.17
|23.11
|1.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|19.17
|23.11
|1.77
|Tax
|6.73
|2.43
|11.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.44
|20.67
|-9.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.44
|20.67
|-9.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|12.44
|20.67
|-9.45
|Equity Share Capital
|120.30
|120.17
|119.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.04
|1.72
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|1.01
|1.68
|-0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.04
|1.72
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|1.01
|1.68
|-0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited