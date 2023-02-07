AGS Transact Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.42 crore, down 14.3% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 415.42 413.62 484.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 415.42 413.62 484.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 28.96 66.70 70.09 Purchase of Traded Goods 8.82 2.44 0.18 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.14 -25.23 4.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 59.81 57.88 70.90 Depreciation 56.12 58.16 64.97 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 200.85 203.02 219.74 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.72 50.64 54.40 Other Income 9.39 6.96 8.24 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.11 57.60 62.65 Interest 34.94 34.49 60.88 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.17 23.11 1.77 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 19.17 23.11 1.77 Tax 6.73 2.43 11.22 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.44 20.67 -9.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.44 20.67 -9.45 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.44 20.67 -9.45 Equity Share Capital 120.30 120.17 119.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.04 1.72 -0.80 Diluted EPS 1.01 1.68 -0.80 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.04 1.72 -0.79 Diluted EPS 1.01 1.68 -0.80 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited