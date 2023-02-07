English
    AGS Transact Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 415.42 crore, down 14.3% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AGS Transact Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 415.42 crore in December 2022 down 14.3% from Rs. 484.76 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.44 crore in December 2022 up 231.66% from Rs. 9.45 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.23 crore in December 2022 down 13.63% from Rs. 127.62 crore in December 2021.
    AGS Transact EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2021.AGS Transact shares closed at 58.45 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.63% returns over the last 6 months and -63.01% over the last 12 months.
    AGS Transact Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations415.42413.62484.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations415.42413.62484.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.9666.7070.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.822.440.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.14-25.234.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.8157.8870.90
    Depreciation56.1258.1664.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses200.85203.02219.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.7250.6454.40
    Other Income9.396.968.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.1157.6062.65
    Interest34.9434.4960.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.1723.111.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.1723.111.77
    Tax6.732.4311.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.4420.67-9.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.4420.67-9.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.4420.67-9.45
    Equity Share Capital120.30120.17119.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.041.72-0.80
    Diluted EPS1.011.68-0.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.041.72-0.79
    Diluted EPS1.011.68-0.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited