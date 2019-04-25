App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agro Tech Foods Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 200.18 crore, down 6.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agro Tech Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 200.18 crore in March 2019 down 6.65% from Rs. 214.44 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2019 up 11.04% from Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.72 crore in March 2019 down 2.78% from Rs. 16.17 crore in March 2018.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.22 in March 2018.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 580.10 on April 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.20% returns over the last 6 months and -28.75% over the last 12 months.

Agro Tech Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 200.02 215.28 214.28
Other Operating Income 0.16 0.10 0.16
Total Income From Operations 200.18 215.38 214.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.43 107.77 114.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.04 36.36 35.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.32 0.82 -1.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.15 11.71 10.70
Depreciation 3.77 4.02 4.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 2.81 4.67 6.26
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.43 36.05 33.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.87 13.98 11.33
Other Income 1.08 1.32 0.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.95 15.30 11.81
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.92 15.27 11.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.92 15.27 11.79
Tax 3.57 5.30 4.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.35 9.97 7.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.35 9.97 7.52
Equity Share Capital 24.37 24.37 24.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.57 4.25 3.22
Diluted EPS 3.57 4.25 3.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.57 4.25 3.22
Diluted EPS 3.57 4.25 3.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Apr 25, 2019 10:24 am

tags #Agro Tech Foods #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results

