Agro Tech Foods Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 200.18 crore, down 6.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.18 crore in March 2019 down 6.65% from Rs. 214.44 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2019 up 11.04% from Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.72 crore in March 2019 down 2.78% from Rs. 16.17 crore in March 2018.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.22 in March 2018.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 580.10 on April 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.20% returns over the last 6 months and -28.75% over the last 12 months.