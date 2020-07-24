App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agro Tech Foods Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 203.23 crore, up 2.83% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agro Tech Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 203.23 crore in June 2020 up 2.83% from Rs. 197.64 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.64 crore in June 2020 up 80.06% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in June 2020 up 36.03% from Rs. 15.68 crore in June 2019.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.98 in June 2019.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 546.35 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.61% returns over the last 6 months and 5.81% over the last 12 months.

Agro Tech Foods
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations203.18204.45197.18
Other Operating Income0.050.220.46
Total Income From Operations203.23204.67197.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials114.68101.6294.57
Purchase of Traded Goods35.4534.6032.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.317.415.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.5911.7810.28
Depreciation4.174.854.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses3.911.954.73
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses29.9636.7235.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.785.7410.05
Other Income0.380.451.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.166.1911.13
Interest0.420.430.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.745.7610.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.745.7610.68
Tax4.101.753.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.644.017.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.644.017.02
Equity Share Capital24.3724.3724.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.341.702.98
Diluted EPS5.341.702.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.341.702.98
Diluted EPS5.341.702.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #Agro Tech Foods #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.