Agro Tech Foods Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 197.64 crore, up 0.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.64 crore in June 2019 up 0.29% from Rs. 197.07 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2019 up 7.83% from Rs. 6.51 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.68 crore in June 2019 up 6.31% from Rs. 14.75 crore in June 2018.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.79 in June 2018.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 499.00 on July 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.28% returns over the last 6 months and -23.67% over the last 12 months.