Agro Tech Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.47 crore, down 8.57% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agro Tech Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 224.47 crore in December 2022 down 8.57% from Rs. 245.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.77 crore in December 2022 up 1.65% from Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.10 crore in December 2022 up 1.48% from Rs. 14.88 crore in December 2021.
Agro Tech Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2021.
|Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 942.60 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.39% returns over the last 6 months and -1.22% over the last 12 months.
|Agro Tech Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|224.47
|235.70
|245.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.46
|0.21
|Total Income From Operations
|224.47
|236.16
|245.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|150.62
|142.63
|160.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.67
|1.09
|11.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.72
|17.19
|-1.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.13
|13.05
|12.44
|Depreciation
|5.41
|5.39
|5.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|6.38
|3.94
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.81
|45.65
|43.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.55
|4.78
|9.64
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.12
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.69
|4.90
|9.75
|Interest
|0.58
|0.89
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.11
|4.01
|9.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.11
|4.01
|9.03
|Tax
|2.34
|1.07
|2.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.77
|2.94
|6.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.77
|2.94
|6.66
|Equity Share Capital
|24.37
|24.37
|24.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.82
|1.23
|2.80
|Diluted EPS
|2.81
|1.23
|2.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.82
|1.21
|2.80
|Diluted EPS
|2.81
|1.23
|2.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited