    Agro Tech Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.47 crore, down 8.57% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agro Tech Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 224.47 crore in December 2022 down 8.57% from Rs. 245.52 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.77 crore in December 2022 up 1.65% from Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.10 crore in December 2022 up 1.48% from Rs. 14.88 crore in December 2021.
    Agro Tech Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2021.Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 942.60 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.39% returns over the last 6 months and -1.22% over the last 12 months.
    Agro Tech Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations224.47235.70245.31
    Other Operating Income--0.460.21
    Total Income From Operations224.47236.16245.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials150.62142.63160.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.671.0911.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.7217.19-1.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.1313.0512.44
    Depreciation5.415.395.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--6.383.94
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.8145.6543.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.554.789.64
    Other Income0.140.120.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.694.909.75
    Interest0.580.890.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.114.019.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.114.019.03
    Tax2.341.072.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.772.946.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.772.946.66
    Equity Share Capital24.3724.3724.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.821.232.80
    Diluted EPS2.811.232.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.821.212.80
    Diluted EPS2.811.232.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
