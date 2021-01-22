Agro Tech Foods Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 246.34 crore, up 7.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.34 crore in December 2020 up 7.78% from Rs. 228.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2020 up 5.34% from Rs. 7.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.72 crore in December 2020 up 3.29% from Rs. 15.22 crore in December 2019.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.17 in December 2019.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 825.40 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.85% returns over the last 6 months and 16.76% over the last 12 months.