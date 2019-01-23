App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agro Tech Foods Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 215.38 crore, up 0.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agro Tech Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 215.38 crore in December 2018 up 0.39% from Rs. 214.55 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.97 crore in December 2018 up 10.41% from Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.32 crore in December 2018 up 6.62% from Rs. 18.12 crore in December 2017.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 4.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.71 in December 2017.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 588.25 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.92% returns over the last 6 months and -13.71% over the last 12 months.

Agro Tech Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 215.28 210.79 214.39
Other Operating Income 0.10 0.12 0.16
Total Income From Operations 215.38 210.91 214.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 107.77 110.31 117.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 36.36 36.23 31.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.82 -3.90 -6.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.71 12.00 11.21
Depreciation 4.02 4.49 4.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 4.67 4.35 9.80
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.05 34.12 33.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.98 13.31 13.46
Other Income 1.32 0.77 0.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.30 14.08 13.72
Interest 0.03 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.27 14.07 13.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.27 14.07 13.70
Tax 5.30 4.99 4.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.97 9.08 9.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.97 9.08 9.03
Equity Share Capital 24.37 24.37 24.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.25 3.89 3.71
Diluted EPS 4.25 3.88 3.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.25 3.89 3.71
Diluted EPS 4.25 3.88 3.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 23, 2019 10:34 am

tags #Agro Tech Foods #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results

