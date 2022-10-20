Agro Tech Foods Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.50 crore, down 6.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.50 crore in September 2022 down 6.11% from Rs. 251.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2022 down 42.56% from Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.53 crore in September 2022 down 19.19% from Rs. 13.03 crore in September 2021.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.20 in September 2021.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 728.60 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.38% returns over the last 6 months and -28.70% over the last 12 months.