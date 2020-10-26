172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|agro-tech-foods-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-228-58-crore-up-11-75-y-o-y-6018191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agro Tech Foods Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 228.58 crore, up 11.75% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Agro Tech Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 228.58 crore in September 2020 up 11.75% from Rs. 204.55 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.90 crore in September 2020 down 42.25% from Rs. 15.41 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.71 crore in September 2020 down 15.26% from Rs. 19.72 crore in September 2019.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.76 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.56 in September 2019.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 721.20 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 54.15% returns over the last 6 months and 18.76% over the last 12 months.

Agro Tech Foods
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations228.49203.34204.46
Other Operating Income0.090.050.09
Total Income From Operations228.58203.39204.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials118.97114.80108.24
Purchase of Traded Goods30.2235.5628.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.34-13.44-2.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.4514.4813.98
Depreciation4.414.324.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses6.893.915.68
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses36.1927.0131.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.1116.7513.74
Other Income0.190.391.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3017.1414.87
Interest0.440.420.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.8616.7214.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.8616.7214.42
Tax2.964.19-0.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.9012.5315.41
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.9012.5315.41
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.9012.5315.41
Equity Share Capital24.3724.3724.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.765.306.56
Diluted EPS3.765.306.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.765.306.56
Diluted EPS3.765.306.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:31 pm

tags #Agro Tech Foods #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results

