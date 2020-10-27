Agro Tech Foods Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 228.58 crore, up 11.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.58 crore in September 2020 up 11.75% from Rs. 204.55 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.90 crore in September 2020 down 42.25% from Rs. 15.41 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.71 crore in September 2020 down 15.26% from Rs. 19.72 crore in September 2019.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.76 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.56 in September 2019.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 725.10 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 55.17% returns over the last 6 months and 19.32% over the last 12 months.