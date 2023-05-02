Agro Tech Foods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 201.98 crore, down 5.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.98 crore in March 2023 down 5.03% from Rs. 212.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2023 down 20.57% from Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.23 crore in March 2023 up 7.65% from Rs. 12.29 crore in March 2022.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.65 in March 2022.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 800.10 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.61% returns over the last 6 months and -8.97% over the last 12 months.