Agro Tech Foods Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.68 crore, down 0.61% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Agro Tech Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 212.68 crore in March 2022 down 0.61% from Rs. 213.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2022 up 269.59% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.29 crore in March 2022 up 36.71% from Rs. 8.99 crore in March 2021.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2021.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 878.90 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.25% returns over the last 6 months and -0.49% over the last 12 months.

Agro Tech Foods
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 211.95 245.53 213.86
Other Operating Income 0.73 0.21 0.13
Total Income From Operations 212.68 245.74 213.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 136.74 161.47 123.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 11.23 23.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.17 -1.56 6.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.96 15.28 15.55
Depreciation 5.27 5.29 5.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 6.31 3.95 5.43
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.21 40.37 30.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.98 9.71 3.83
Other Income 0.04 0.03 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.02 9.74 3.99
Interest 0.51 0.72 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.51 9.02 3.59
Exceptional Items 2.01 -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.52 9.02 3.59
Tax 2.20 2.28 1.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.32 6.74 1.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.32 6.74 1.71
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.32 6.74 1.71
Equity Share Capital 24.37 24.37 24.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 2.83 0.71
Diluted EPS 2.64 2.82 0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 2.83 0.71
Diluted EPS 2.64 2.82 0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
