Agro Tech Foods Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.68 crore, down 0.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.68 crore in March 2022 down 0.61% from Rs. 213.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2022 up 269.59% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.29 crore in March 2022 up 36.71% from Rs. 8.99 crore in March 2021.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2021.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 878.90 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.25% returns over the last 6 months and -0.49% over the last 12 months.