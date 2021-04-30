Agro Tech Foods Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 213.99 crore, up 4.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.99 crore in March 2021 up 4.5% from Rs. 204.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2021 down 56.38% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.99 crore in March 2021 down 18.27% from Rs. 11.00 crore in March 2020.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.66 in March 2020.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 879.35 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.95% returns over the last 6 months and 87.45% over the last 12 months.