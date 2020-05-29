App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agro Tech Foods Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 204.77 crore, up 2.29% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Agro Tech Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 204.77 crore in March 2020 up 2.29% from Rs. 200.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2020 down 54.21% from Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.00 crore in March 2020 down 29.35% from Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2019.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.66 in March 2019.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 513.60 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.05% returns over the last 6 months and -3.07% over the last 12 months.

Agro Tech Foods
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations204.55228.50200.03
Other Operating Income0.220.220.16
Total Income From Operations204.77228.72200.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials101.75126.45104.43
Purchase of Traded Goods34.4336.7732.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.48-3.17-2.24
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.3013.5413.22
Depreciation4.994.873.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses2.206.042.80
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.0634.5434.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.569.6810.58
Other Income0.450.741.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.0110.4211.66
Interest0.430.440.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.589.9811.63
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.589.9811.63
Tax1.662.483.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.927.508.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.927.508.56
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.927.508.56
Equity Share Capital24.3724.3724.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.663.173.66
Diluted EPS1.663.173.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.663.173.66
Diluted EPS1.663.173.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 29, 2020 10:32 am

tags #Agro Tech Foods #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results

