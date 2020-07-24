Agro Tech Foods Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 203.39 crore, up 2.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.39 crore in June 2020 up 2.88% from Rs. 197.69 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.53 crore in June 2020 up 78.49% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.46 crore in June 2020 up 35.99% from Rs. 15.78 crore in June 2019.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 5.30 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.98 in June 2019.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 546.35 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.61% returns over the last 6 months and 5.81% over the last 12 months.