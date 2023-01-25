English
    Agro Tech Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.92 crore, down 8.47% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Agro Tech Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 224.92 crore in December 2022 down 8.47% from Rs. 245.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2022 up 1.34% from Rs. 6.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.50 crore in December 2022 up 3.13% from Rs. 15.03 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations224.92236.04245.53
    Other Operating Income--0.460.21
    Total Income From Operations224.92236.50245.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials151.33143.57161.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.0611.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.7417.24-1.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2916.1615.28
    Depreciation5.585.565.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--6.483.95
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.5642.5040.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.864.939.71
    Other Income0.060.040.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.924.979.74
    Interest0.580.890.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.344.089.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.344.089.02
    Tax2.511.072.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.833.016.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.833.016.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.833.016.74
    Equity Share Capital24.3724.3724.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.841.262.83
    Diluted EPS2.841.262.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.841.242.83
    Diluted EPS2.841.262.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
