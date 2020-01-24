Agro Tech Foods Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 228.72 crore, up 6.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.72 crore in December 2019 up 6.17% from Rs. 215.42 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2019 down 25% from Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.29 crore in December 2019 down 21.1% from Rs. 19.38 crore in December 2018.

Agro Tech Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.17 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.27 in December 2018.

Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 679.60 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 31.62% returns over the last 6 months and 13.15% over the last 12 months.