Agro Phos India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.73 crore, up 18.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.73 crore in September 2022 up 18.06% from Rs. 34.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2022 up 65.48% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2022 up 103.25% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2021.

Agro Phos India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2021.

Agro Phos India shares closed at 37.35 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.20% returns over the last 6 months and 122.99% over the last 12 months.