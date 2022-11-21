English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Agro Phos India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.73 crore, up 18.06% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agro Phos India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.73 crore in September 2022 up 18.06% from Rs. 34.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2022 up 65.48% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2022 up 103.25% from Rs. 1.54 crore in September 2021.

    Agro Phos India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2021.

    Agro Phos India shares closed at 37.35 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.20% returns over the last 6 months and 122.99% over the last 12 months.

    Agro Phos India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.7330.1534.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.7330.1534.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.9529.6915.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.642.053.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.59-13.509.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.081.030.93
    Depreciation0.390.380.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.397.344.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.693.161.05
    Other Income0.050.050.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.743.221.25
    Interest0.510.380.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.232.840.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.232.840.90
    Tax0.890.430.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.342.410.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.342.410.81
    Equity Share Capital20.2720.2720.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.661.190.40
    Diluted EPS0.661.190.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.661.190.40
    Diluted EPS0.661.190.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Agro Phos India #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm