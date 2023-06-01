Agro Phos India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.91 crore, up 15.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.91 crore in March 2023 up 15.73% from Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 142.61% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2023 down 33.77% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022.

Agro Phos India shares closed at 34.95 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.30% returns over the last 6 months and -10.61% over the last 12 months.