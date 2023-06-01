English
    Agro Phos India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.91 crore, up 15.73% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agro Phos India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.91 crore in March 2023 up 15.73% from Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 142.61% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2023 down 33.77% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022.

    Agro Phos India shares closed at 34.95 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.30% returns over the last 6 months and -10.61% over the last 12 months.

    Agro Phos India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.9134.2222.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.9134.2222.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.4530.0315.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.39-0.311.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.97-7.58-3.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.881.070.85
    Depreciation0.390.410.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.338.016.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.442.610.62
    Other Income0.190.040.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.632.651.19
    Interest0.660.580.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.032.070.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.032.070.90
    Tax0.210.580.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.241.490.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.241.490.56
    Equity Share Capital20.2720.2720.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.740.27
    Diluted EPS-0.120.740.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.740.27
    Diluted EPS-0.120.740.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

