Agro Phos India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.91 crore, up 15.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agro Phos India are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.91 crore in March 2023 up 15.73% from Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 142.61% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2023 down 33.77% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022.
Agro Phos India shares closed at 34.95 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.30% returns over the last 6 months and -10.61% over the last 12 months.
|Agro Phos India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.91
|34.22
|22.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.91
|34.22
|22.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.45
|30.03
|15.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.39
|-0.31
|1.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.97
|-7.58
|-3.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.88
|1.07
|0.85
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.41
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.33
|8.01
|6.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.44
|2.61
|0.62
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.04
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|2.65
|1.19
|Interest
|0.66
|0.58
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|2.07
|0.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|2.07
|0.90
|Tax
|0.21
|0.58
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|1.49
|0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|1.49
|0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|20.27
|20.27
|20.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.74
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.74
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.74
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.74
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited