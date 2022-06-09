Agro Phos India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.39 crore, up 246.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.39 crore in March 2022 up 246.59% from Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 up 380% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022 up 234.78% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021.

Agro Phos India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2021.

Agro Phos India shares closed at 34.25 on June 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 106.33% returns over the last 6 months and 137.85% over the last 12 months.