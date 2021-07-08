Agro Phos India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore, down 51.61% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agro Phos India are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore in March 2021 down 51.61% from Rs. 13.35 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021 down 25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021 down 16.36% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020.
Agro Phos India shares closed at 16.35 on July 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.14% returns over the last 6 months and 14.74% over the last 12 months.
|Agro Phos India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.46
|9.41
|13.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.46
|9.41
|13.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.01
|8.26
|15.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.92
|2.46
|0.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.87
|-0.20
|-2.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.70
|0.55
|0.65
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.49
|2.71
|4.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.07
|-4.65
|-4.50
|Other Income
|2.25
|7.10
|4.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|2.45
|0.27
|Interest
|0.39
|0.48
|0.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|1.97
|-0.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|1.97
|-0.33
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.18
|-0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|1.79
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|1.79
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|20.27
|20.27
|20.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.88
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.88
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.88
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.88
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited