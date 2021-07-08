Agro Phos India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore, down 51.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore in March 2021 down 51.61% from Rs. 13.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021 down 25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021 down 16.36% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020.

Agro Phos India shares closed at 16.35 on July 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.14% returns over the last 6 months and 14.74% over the last 12 months.