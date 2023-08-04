Agro Phos India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.98 crore, up 49.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.98 crore in June 2023 up 49.17% from Rs. 30.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 down 147.54% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 down 116.11% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022.

Agro Phos India shares closed at 34.00 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.29% returns over the last 6 months and 3.03% over the last 12 months.