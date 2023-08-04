English
    Agro Phos India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.98 crore, up 49.17% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agro Phos India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.98 crore in June 2023 up 49.17% from Rs. 30.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 down 147.54% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 down 116.11% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022.

    Agro Phos India shares closed at 34.00 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.29% returns over the last 6 months and 3.03% over the last 12 months.

    Agro Phos India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.9825.9130.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.9825.9130.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.4124.4529.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.620.392.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.98-5.97-13.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.070.881.03
    Depreciation0.410.390.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.665.337.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.170.443.16
    Other Income0.180.190.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.990.633.22
    Interest0.740.660.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.73-0.032.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.73-0.032.84
    Tax-0.580.210.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.15-0.242.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.15-0.242.41
    Equity Share Capital20.2720.2720.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-0.121.19
    Diluted EPS-0.57-0.121.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-0.121.19
    Diluted EPS-0.57-0.121.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Agro Phos India #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

