Agro Phos India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore, down 9.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore in December 2022 down 9.79% from Rs. 37.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 down 53.26% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2022 down 31.08% from Rs. 4.44 crore in December 2021.