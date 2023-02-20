Agro Phos India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore, down 9.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore in December 2022 down 9.79% from Rs. 37.94 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2022 down 53.26% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2022 down 31.08% from Rs. 4.44 crore in December 2021.

Agro Phos India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in December 2021.

Agro Phos India shares closed at 37.15 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.75% returns over the last 6 months and 71.20% over the last 12 months.