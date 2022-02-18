Agro Phos India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.94 crore, up 303.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.94 crore in December 2021 up 303.19% from Rs. 9.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2021 up 78.21% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.44 crore in December 2021 up 62.64% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2020.

Agro Phos India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2020.

Agro Phos India shares closed at 22.85 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.57% returns over the last 6 months and 77.13% over the last 12 months.