Agri-Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 4.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agri-Tech (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 4.76% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 111.15% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 1800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
Agri-Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021.
Agri-Tech shares closed at 109.85 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.81% returns over the last 6 months and 50.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Agri-Tech (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.22
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.22
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.10
|0.06
|0.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|0.04
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.08
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.12
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.07
|-0.70
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.00
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|-0.07
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.16
|-0.07
|-0.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.50
|P/L Before Tax
|0.16
|-0.07
|0.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.16
|-0.07
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.16
|-0.07
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|5.94
|5.94
|5.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|-0.12
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|-0.12
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|-0.12
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|-0.12
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited