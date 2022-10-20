 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Agri-Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 4.76% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agri-Tech (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 4.76% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 111.15% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 1800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Agri-Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021.

Agri-Tech shares closed at 109.85 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.81% returns over the last 6 months and 50.17% over the last 12 months.

Agri-Tech (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.22 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.22 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.10 0.06 0.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 0.04 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.08 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.12 0.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.07 -0.70
Other Income 0.36 0.00 0.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 -0.07 -0.02
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.16 -0.07 -0.40
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.50
P/L Before Tax 0.16 -0.07 0.10
Tax -- -- 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.16 -0.07 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.16 -0.07 0.08
Equity Share Capital 5.94 5.94 5.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 -0.12 0.13
Diluted EPS 0.28 -0.12 0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 -0.12 0.13
Diluted EPS 0.28 -0.12 0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Agri-Tech #Agri-Tech (India) #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.