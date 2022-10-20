Agri-Tech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 4.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 4.76% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 111.15% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 1800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Agri-Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021.

Agri-Tech shares closed at 109.85 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.81% returns over the last 6 months and 50.17% over the last 12 months.