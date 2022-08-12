Agri-Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 18.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agri-Tech (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 18.73% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 106.96% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 113.73% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021.
Agri-Tech shares closed at 89.10 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.29% returns over the last 6 months and 92.65% over the last 12 months.
|
|Agri-Tech (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.22
|--
|0.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|--
|0.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.06
|0.02
|0.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|0.02
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.01
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.13
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.00
|1.04
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.91
|0.50
|Interest
|0.00
|0.08
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.83
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.43
|0.90
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|1.26
|1.02
|Tax
|--
|-0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|1.28
|1.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|1.28
|1.02
|Equity Share Capital
|5.94
|5.94
|5.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|2.13
|1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|2.13
|1.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|2.13
|1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|2.13
|1.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited