Agri-Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 18.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agri-Tech (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 18.73% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 106.96% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 113.73% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021.

Agri-Tech shares closed at 89.10 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.29% returns over the last 6 months and 92.65% over the last 12 months.

Agri-Tech (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.22 -- 0.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.22 -- 0.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.06 0.02 0.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 0.02 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.08 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.01 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.13 0.05
Other Income 0.00 1.04 0.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 0.91 0.50
Interest 0.00 0.08 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 0.83 0.12
Exceptional Items -- 0.43 0.90
P/L Before Tax -0.07 1.26 1.02
Tax -- -0.02 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 1.28 1.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 1.28 1.02
Equity Share Capital 5.94 5.94 5.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 2.13 1.71
Diluted EPS -0.12 2.13 1.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 2.13 1.71
Diluted EPS -0.12 2.13 1.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Agri-Tech #Agri-Tech (India) #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:22 pm
