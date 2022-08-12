Agri-Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 18.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 18.73% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 106.96% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 113.73% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021.

Agri-Tech shares closed at 89.10 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.29% returns over the last 6 months and 92.65% over the last 12 months.