Agri-Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 44.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2021 up 44.86% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021 up 4067.58% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2021 up 2650% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Agri-Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2020.

Agri-Tech shares closed at 50.20 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.72% returns over the last 6 months and 53.52% over the last 12 months.