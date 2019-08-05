Agri-Tech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, up 154.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2019 up 154.58% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2019 up 336.78% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2019 up 5100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

Agri-Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2018.

Agri-Tech shares closed at 49.25 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.44% returns over the last 6 months and -39.83% over the last 12 months.