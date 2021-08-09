Agri-Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.28 Other Operating Income -- Total Income From Operations 0.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.07 Purchase of Traded Goods -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 Power & Fuel -- Employees Cost 0.06 Depreciation 0.01 Excise Duty -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- R & D Expenses -- Provisions And Contingencies -- Exp. Capitalised -- Other Expenses 0.07 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 Other Income 0.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.52 Interest 0.38 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.14 Exceptional Items 0.90 P/L Before Tax 1.04 Tax -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- Extra Ordinary Items -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.04 Minority Interest -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.04 Equity Share Capital 5.94 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.74 Diluted EPS 1.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.74 Diluted EPS 1.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- Share Holding (%) -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited