AGL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 417.86 crore, down 11.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 417.86 crore in September 2020 down 11.58% from Rs. 472.57 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.67 crore in September 2020 up 12.65% from Rs. 120.43 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.57 crore in September 2020 up 47.57% from Rs. 147.44 crore in September 2019.

AGL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2019.

AGL shares closed at 222.95 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 123.40% returns over the last 6 months and 50.74% over the last 12 months.