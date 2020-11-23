PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 07:22 PM IST

AGL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 417.86 crore, down 11.58% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Gas Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 417.86 crore in September 2020 down 11.58% from Rs. 472.57 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.67 crore in September 2020 up 12.65% from Rs. 120.43 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.57 crore in September 2020 up 47.57% from Rs. 147.44 crore in September 2019.

AGL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2019.

AGL shares closed at 345.25 on November 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 201.13% returns over the last 6 months and 134.39% over the last 12 months.

Adani Gas Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations417.86197.15472.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations417.86197.15472.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.340.16-0.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.4313.3513.03
Depreciation15.0214.2911.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses197.24106.28323.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax194.5163.07124.16
Other Income8.048.3711.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax202.5571.44135.77
Interest10.158.8610.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax192.4062.58124.98
Exceptional Items-9.99----
P/L Before Tax182.4162.58124.98
Tax46.7416.254.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities135.6746.33120.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period135.6746.33120.43
Equity Share Capital109.98109.98109.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.230.421.10
Diluted EPS1.230.421.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.230.421.10
Diluted EPS1.230.421.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 23, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #Adani Gas Limited #AGL #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results

